Sunday, May 28, 2023
Over 1,500 arrested at climate protest

May 28, 2023
THE HAGUE    -    More than 1,500 people were arrested during a protest by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague on Saturday, Dutch police said.

Activists blocked a sec­tion of a motorway in the centre of the city during the afternoon, in protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

Police said they had used water cannon to disperse activists blocking a major road in the city and arrest­ed “a total of 1,579 peo­ple... 40 of whom will be prosecuted” on charges in­cluding vandalism.

One of the activists bit a policeman during his ar­rest, police said.

Some wore swimsuits or carried umbrellas as they sat in protest on the A12 motorway holding banners and signs. Sever­al Dutch celebrities were among the protesters, in­cluding actor Carice van Houten, best known for her role as Melisandre in the hit TV series “Game of Thrones”. The Dutch news agency ANP reported that she was arrested but later allowed to return home.

It did not specify wheth­er she was among those who will be prosecuted.

