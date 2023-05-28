Sunday, May 28, 2023
Over 40 lawyers’ chambers gutted in Lahore

Agencies
May 28, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   Over 40 lawyers’ chambers were reduced to ashes when a fire ripped through Model Town courts in Lahore on Saturday. However, no loss of life was reported. Ac­cording to reports, the fire erupted in chambers made of fiber and steel situated under a flyover. However, firefighters soon reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. Rescue officials said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained. They further said that the fire spread rapidly because of the furniture made of wood, paper and fiber.

