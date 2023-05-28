PAF salutes resolve of Pakistani nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has presented salute to the resolve of entire Pakistani nation on the silver jubilee of conduct of nuclear tests by Pakistan marking the historic day of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to the PAF Spokesperson, Pakistan demonstrated its nuclear capability by conducting nuclear explosions in response to provocative Indian nuclear tests on 28th May 1998.

He said Pakistan Air Force played a crucial role in safeguarding the sovereignty of the nation during this time by transporting the nuclear device and sensitive equipment to the test site through its C-130 aircraft whereas its fighter jets provided aerial cover prior and during the tests.

The PAF's fighter aircraft remained on high alert, and the pilots were ready to intercept any hostile aircraft that might have threatened Pakistan's sovereignty.

The spokesperson said that PAF's commitment to safeguarding Pakistan's aerial frontiers continues to this day and the PAF remains vigilant and prepared to defend the nation.

Pakistan Air Force is proud to have played a crucial role in this historic event.

He said on this memorable day each and every individual of PAF pledges that he/she will continue to defend the nation's aerial frontiers with the same level of dedication and commitment.