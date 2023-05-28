Pakistan earns $1,941 million from IT services’ export in 9 months

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan earned $1,941.350 million by providing different information technology (IT) services to various countries during the first nine months of the current fiscal year 2022-23. This shows a decline of 0.45 percent as compared to $1,950.080 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-March (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 0.09 percent as it surged from $1,566.870 million last fiscal year to $1,568.270 million this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 0.85 percent, from $578.454 million to $573.544 million, while the exports of hardware consultancy services rose by 148.69 percent, from $1.645 million to $ 4.091 million. The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 6.05 percent, from $420.169 million to $445.576 million, whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to $2.713 million from $1.130 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 4.09 percent, going down from $565.472 million to $542.346 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 5.80 percent, going down from $4.140 million to $3.900 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 17.88 percent, from $2.785 million to $2.287 million, whereas the exports of other information services however increased by 19.04 percent, from $1.355 million to $1.613 million. The export of telecommunication services witnessed a decrease of 2.61 percent as it went down from $379.070 million to $369.180 million during the months under review, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 4.87 percent during the period as its exports increased from $154.353 million to $161.868 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 7.75 percent, from $224.717 million to $207.312 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.