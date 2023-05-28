Sunday, May 28, 2023
Pakistan hold India 1-1 in Junior Asia Hockey Cup in Oman    

STAFF REPORT
May 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -The sensational match between Pakistan and India in the ongoing Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night. From the start of the match, both teams played well. Basharat Ali scored the only goal for Pakistan in the 44th minute, while Shraddha Nand scored the only goal for his team in the 24th minute from India. Abdul Hanan Shahid was named player of the match. Manager and Chief Coach Olympian Hanif Khan, Asif Ahmed Khan, Olympian Zeeshan Ashraf, Team Consultant Roelment Altmans, Video Analyst Syed Ali Abbas, Physiotherapist Waqas Mahmood are present with the team. Participating teams in the Asia Junior Hockey Cup have been divided into two pools. Pool A includes Pakistan, India, Japan, Thailand, Chinese Thailand, while Pool B includes Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. Pakistan will play their fourth match against Japan on May 29.

 

