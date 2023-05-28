Pakistan internet shutdown  

Since the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan three days ago, mobile internet services have been shut down across the country. As a result, there has been a trend among PTI supporters to protest in order to be heard. However, in doing so, we are inadvertently causing harm to our own country. The internet blackout has caused significant problems for the public in this short period.

Many students were unable to attend their online classes, and others faced difficulties attending physical classes due to road blockades by PTI supporters. Numerous people were unable to go to the office, and delivery boys couldn’t work due to issues with the internet, unexpected police shelling, blocked roads, protests, and gunfire. This led to a significant loss of income for many individuals over the course of three days. Additionally, schools and colleges had to postpone exams, and a large amount of daily online work remained pending. The country is currently experiencing a severe economic crisis as a result.

We can only hope for the best for the future of Pakistan. I would like to suggest that every individual going through this situation becomes a supporter of Pakistan rather than supporting any rioting party.

SINDHIA KHAN,

Karachi.