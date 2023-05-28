Sunday, May 28, 2023
Pakistan’s defense become impregnable due to nuclear test: Ch Naeem

Our Staff Reporter
May 28, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA    -    Balochistan Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Satur­day said that the whole nation was proud of being a nuclear power and the country’s defence has become impregnable due to the nuclear ex­plosions. In his message on the oc­casion of Youm-e-Takbir, he said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, ignoring international pressure, made a historic decision to make Pakistan a nuclear power on May 28, 1998. He said that by acquiring nuclear capability, Paki­stan’s geographical borders were se­cured and no one can even think of any hostility against it, he said add­ing that the atomic capability put the adversary just to hollow threats. He said that May 28 was the pledge re­newal day and congratulates the en­tire nation and armed forces on the occasion of this important day. He said that under the auspices of Paki­stan Muslim League (N) Balochistan, a program would be held on May 28 at Press Club Quetta regarding Youm-eTakbir which would be ad­dressed by PML-N Balochistan Pres­ident and former Provincial Minister Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel and other leaders.

6 booked for stealing oil from pipeline

Our Staff Reporter

