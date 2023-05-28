Sunday, May 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PIPS to launch its report on Afghanistan on May 30

PIPS to launch its report on Afghanistan on May 30
Staff Reporter
May 28, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) is going to launch its policy-oriented report titled ‘Pakistan’s Afghan perspective and policy options’ here on May 30. The launch event will be held at 2 pm at the Mar­riott Hotel, Islamabad, which will be attended by politicians, scholars, experts and others. Ex­perts and scholars will discuss the report which is the final outcome of extensive monitoring, research and analyses, and eight expert consul­tations which PIPS con­ducted since July 2021. A series of consultations was held on a number of themes including Afghan peace and rec­onciliation: Pakistan’s interests and policy op­tions, emerging situa­tion in Afghanistan and its perceived impact on Pakistan and Pak-Af­ghan relations.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1685160759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023