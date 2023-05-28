PIPS to launch its report on Afghanistan on May 30

ISLAMABAD - Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) is going to launch its policy-oriented report titled ‘Pakistan’s Afghan perspective and policy options’ here on May 30. The launch event will be held at 2 pm at the Mar­riott Hotel, Islamabad, which will be attended by politicians, scholars, experts and others. Ex­perts and scholars will discuss the report which is the final outcome of extensive monitoring, research and analyses, and eight expert consul­tations which PIPS con­ducted since July 2021. A series of consultations was held on a number of themes including Afghan peace and rec­onciliation: Pakistan’s interests and policy op­tions, emerging situa­tion in Afghanistan and its perceived impact on Pakistan and Pak-Af­ghan relations.