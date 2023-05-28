PIPS to launch its report on Afghanistan on May 30

ISLAMABAD - Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) is going to launch its policy-oriented report titled ‘Pakistan’s Afghan perspective and policy options’ here on May 30. The launch event will be held at 2 pm at the Marriott Hotel, Islamabad, which will be attended by politicians, scholars, experts and others. Experts and scholars will discuss the report which is the final outcome of extensive monitoring, research and analyses, and eight expert consultations which PIPS conducted since July 2021. A series of consultations was held on a number of themes including Afghan peace and reconciliation: Pakistan’s interests and policy options, emerging situation in Afghanistan and its perceived impact on Pakistan and Pak-Afghan relations.