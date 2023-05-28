PM pledges relief for inflation-hit public in budget

Together we set redline that attitude reflected on May 9 is intolerable: PM.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that steps were being taken to ensure public relief in the upcoming budget. Talking to Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha in Lahore, he said we brought the economy out of difficult situation to stability.
The prime minister was appreciative of the economic team's efforts to stabilise the economy regardless of all the difficulties. Shehbaz Sharif recalled that a big relief package was given to the flood victims in the wake of unprecedented floods in the country. The prime minister said steps were also being taken to ensure that the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices reaches the common man. The minister of state briefed the prime minister about the progress on the next budget, public relief and overall economic situation of the country.
Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that together they set a red-line that the attitude reflected on May 9 was intolerable. The prime minister also thanked the people of Pakistan for their active participation in the solemn observance of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan on May 25.
“It was a collective outpouring of gratitude for our Shuhada & ghazis by the whole nation. Together we set a redline that the attitude reflected on May 9 is intolerable.
Living nations uphold the honour & dignity of their benefactors and heroes who render the supreme sacrifice of their life so that their country men & women can live peacefully,” the prime minister tweeted on Saturday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said providing equal development opportunities and dignified employment to the youth is the top priority of government. He was talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima in Lahore on Saturday.
He said sports activities are also being organised along with the provision of facilities of international standard in the realm of education and skills.Alluding to the recent inauguration of the 34th National Games in Quetta, the Prime Minister said it was heartening to see the youth participating in positive activities. Shehbaz Sharif said our aim is to protect the youth from the effects of negative propaganda by providing them opportunities to use their energies in positive activities. The Special Assistant apprised the Prime Minister of the progress of the Youth Program. Pakistani soldiers rendering excellent services in UN Peacekeeping: PM Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistani soldiers had rendered excellent services in the UN Peacekeeping, including the sacrifice of life in the most complex and dangerous conflict zones. In a tweet, the PM said as the eight Pakistani peacekeepers were honoured posthumously on the completion of 75 years of the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Mission, Pakistan was proud of being one of the largest contributors to the peace missions under the UN’s umbrella.
“We are proud of our peacekeepers for their unprecedented commitment to duty,” he added.
On May 25, the UN honoured at a solemn ceremony 103 military, police and civilian personnel from around the world, including eight Pakistani peacekeepers, who lost their lives serving under the UN flag last year.
The special ceremony was presided over by Secretary-General (SG) Antonio Guterres which marked the 75th anniversary of UN peacekeeping. In the ceremony, the Dag Hammarskjold Medal was awarded posthumously to the peacekeepers, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace, during the preceding year.