PM urges nation to move ahead with same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbeer

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the nation would have to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbeer to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

In a message on the occasion of Youm-Takbeer to mark the day of nuclear tests carried out by Pakistan in 1998, the Prime Minister said the day reminds that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, we would not budge from any sacrifice.

He expressed the determination that with unity, hard work and staunch faith, we would turn Pakistan into an economic power.

The Prime Minister said twenty-five years ago today, the people of Pakistan announced the invincibility of their defence by detonating five nuclear explosions in response to India's nuclear explosions.

Shehbaz Sharif paid tributes to the patriotism of then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who raised the head of Pakistan among the comity of nations with pride by rejecting all pressures and temptations.

He also lauded Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan's nuclear programme and also paid rich tributes to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed who, as an opposition leader backed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's decision of nuclear tests in 1998.

The prime minister also eulogized the role of armed forces and scientists, engineers and other individuals who contributed to Pakistan's atomic program.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani have felicitated the entire nation on the eve of 28th May when Pakistan became internationally recognized 1st Islamic atomic Power.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf expressed his believe that Pakistan defence was rendered unreachable by achieving this status of being atomic power.

He strongly condemned the vandalism at military installations and martyrs monuments on 9th May.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani said 28th May remind nation's resolve to make defence of motherland unreachable.

He also condemned the vandalism on 9th May and termed it as the darkest day in the political history.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Armed Forces of Pakistan have paid a rich tribute to the brilliant minds, that conceived and achieved this accomplishment under daunting challenges.

In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations said entire Pakistani nation celebrates the Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbir today and commemorates the remarkable achievement of establishing Credible Minimum Deterrence.

It said this achievement has reshaped the power dynamics in our region.