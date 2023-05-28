Sunday, May 28, 2023
Police establish community school in Kacha area

Agencies
May 28, 2023
LAHORE   -    Punjab police have estab­lished a community school for local children in the vacated locality of Chak Moro and Ku­chi Jamal after continued police operations in Kacha Area of Rahim Yar Khan District, official told on Saturday. DPO Rajanpur Muhammad Nasir Sial said that a community school was established in Chak Moro and Kuchi Jamal, an area considered as a no-go area, and the school had been named after police commando Rao Rahat Saleem, who was martyred during an operation, he added. The DPO Rajanpur said that the community school is being run under the infrastructure and manpower provided by the Punjab police, while the children studying in the school have been provided free books, bags, uniforms, lunch by the police, he main­tained. Teams of Punjab police are engaged in action against criminals, terrorists and bandits in Kacha areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajan­pur districts under the directions of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, said a spokesperson for the Punjab Police.

6 booked for stealing oil from pipeline

The police teams have eliminated several hideouts of criminals in Kacha area by con­ducting targeted operations, he added. Rajan­pur police have done public service in Kacha area by restoring law and order through revo­lutionary measures.

