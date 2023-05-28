Polls must to bring country out of crisis, says Siraj

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq has said that the JI has always opposed the politics of vendetta and it is also not in favour of trial of political workers in military courts. “We condemn the incidents of May 9. It was an attack on the state,” he said while presiding over a meeting of the JI political com­mittee at Mansoorah on Saturday. The ban on any political party would not be good omen for democracy, he said, adding the elections were the only way forward to bring the country out of prevailing crisis. He said the US lobby in Pakistan was responsible for the de­railment of dialogues among the politi­cal parties to develop a consensus on the date of elections. He said the region has long been serving as a battlefield among the international powers and the current circumstances in Pakistan was also linked to the fight for inter­ests between the two powers. The di­vide in top judiciary, he said, was the most dangerous aspect of the present polarization. The PDM and the PPP, he added, also deceived the masses with different slogans. The troika, he said, failed to deliver and respon­sible for the economic, political and constitutional crises. The JI chief said the PDM and the PPP had taken out long-marches against inflation but they never talked about the issue after coming into power though the prices of basic need items went 100 times up in one year of their rule. Their fight was centered at self-ser­vice and they hardly bothered about the problems of common man who was burning in the fire of inflation and lawlessness. He said only Islamic system could bring6 real change and the JI was the only party which was struggling for it.