Prominent doctor Seemin Jamali passes away

KARACHI - Former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and a prominent doctor Seemin Jamali passed away due to colon caner in Karachi on Saturday. Dr Seemin Jamali was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi where she breathed her last. Her funeral prayers will be held at the JPMC mosque at Asr on Sunday. Ms Seemin was conferred the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel by the army in recognition of her lifelong services. Dr Jamali is known for her diligence, discipline and devotion. She joined JPMC as a medical officer in 1988 after completing her medical education in Nawabshah and a house job at Civil Hospital Karachi.