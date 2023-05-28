Prominent doctor Seemin Jamali passes away

KARACHI - Former executive director of the Jinnah Post­graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and a prominent doctor Seemin Jamali passed away due to colon caner in Karachi on Saturday. Dr Seemin Jamali was under treatment at a private hospital in Ka­rachi where she breathed her last. Her funeral prayers will be held at the JPMC mosque at Asr on Sunday. Ms Seemin was conferred the hon­orary rank of lieutenant colonel by the army in recognition of her lifelong services. Dr Jamali is known for her diligence, discipline and devotion. She joined JPMC as a medical officer in 1988 after completing her medical education in Nawabshah and a house job at Civil Hospital Karachi.