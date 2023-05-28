Sunday, May 28, 2023
PTI ex-MNA quits party, condemns May 9, 10 incidents

Our Staff Reporter
May 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -    Condemning the May 9 attacks on state’s institutions, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf former lawmaker from Peshawar Shaukat Ali has announced to quit party’s basic membership.

While addressing a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Satur­day, the PTI former MNA Shaukat Ali said that he remained loyal to party leadership and its manifesto in every situation. “But, the May 9 and 10 van­dalism and attacks of party workers on the state’s institutions, after the party chairman Imran Khan arrest hurt me and compelled me to rethink on my political affiliation,” he added.

“I do believe purely in democra­cy but violent attacks on state insti­tutions across the country on May 9 had nothing to do with democracy. In the prevailing situation it is impos­sible for me to remain anymore as part of the PTI and thus formally an­nounce to resign from party’s basic membership,” he explained.

Shaukat Ali further said that he was a PTI candidate for National As­sembly constituency from Peshawar for next general election but now he has decided to return party tick­et and resign from the advisory com­mittee of the party. “I do not want to see my people stand against our own armed forces for political motives, rather support the armed forces of the country in case if it needs public support in future,” he vowed.

The former lawmaker said that he would decide his future line of action in consultation with family, friends and voters. “For the time being I want to pay heed towards my fami­ly business,” he added and avoided to answer any question of the media persons on the occasion.

