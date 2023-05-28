PTI women leaders' identification parade completed in Jinnah House attack case

The identification parade of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Alia Hamza, Sabuhi Inam, and Maryam Mazari in the Jinnah House attack and arson case was successfully concluded on Sunday.

After the completion of a seven-day judicial remand, the police will present Alia Hamza, Sabuhi Inam, and Maryam Mazari in the anti-terrorism court tomorrow (Monday) following the completion of the identification parade in the Jinnah House attack case.

In the previous hearing, the investigation officer requested additional time to complete the identification parade of the suspects.

The investigating officer stated in court that the identification parade could not be conducted earlier due to the unavailability of the judicial magistrate. The jail warrants for the three women were presented in court, and Alia Hamza and the others were subsequently sent on judicial remand by the special court for their alleged involvement in the attack on Jinnah House.

The Jinnah House, located in Lahore, was targeted in a violent attack and subsequent arson incident. The PTI leaders, Alia Hamza, Sabuhi Inam, and Maryam Mazari, were named as suspects in the case, leading to their arrest.