PTI worker from PP-219 parts ways with party

MULTAN - Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) worker from PP-219 Babar Ali parted ways with the party here on Saturday.

While holding a press conference here at Multan press conference, Babar Ali strongly condemned the May 9 vandalism and added that our armed forces are our pride. He further said that he has submitted an affidavit about leaving the party and he has no connection with any political party from now and added that there was no pressure on him about the decision. He said that the enemy of the country was happy with the May 9 riots and demanded strict action against miscreants who were involved in it.