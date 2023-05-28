Race for US debt deal as talks go to the wire

WASHINGTON - Democrats and Re­publicans seemed with­in grasping distance on Saturday of a deal to end the US debt ceiling stand­off, with both sides play­ing hardball in the final race for an agreement to avert a potentially cata­strophic default. Presi­dent Joe Biden gave the strongest sign yet on Fri­day night that the drama in Washington might be drawing to an end -- saying an agreement was “very close.” Talks ran into the early hours of Saturday, but Democrats reportedly drew a red line at Repub­lican demands for tougher work requirements in ex­change for social aid that they say would kill party support for a deal. Briefing reporters on Capitol Hill Saturday morning, Repub­lican congressional leader Kevin McCarthy acknowl­edged negotiators “are not there yet” -- but said he was confident of meeting the critical June 5 deadline for a deal. That is the day when short of an accord al­lowing it to keep borrow­ing, the US government says it will run out of mon­ey to pay its bills -- raising the prospect of a default that would likely trigger a recession and send shock­waves through the global economy. “Yes,” the House speaker said without hes­itation, “I feel we can get there, I really do. I am an optimist.” “I feel closer to an agreement now than I did a long time before,” McCarthy added, saying: “Some things we just have to finish out.” The dread­ed June 5 deadline is four days later than a previous X-date, but still guarantees that -- even with a deal this weekend -- it will be a frantic race to get a bill through Congress in less than 10 days. Negotiators were hoping to settle on a text Saturday afternoon, but winning bipartisan support for its adoption will test the skills of par­ty whips, with grumblings already on both sides over the concessions being made. The deal believed to be taking shape would include an agreement to extend the government’s borrowing authority for two years, meaning no re­peat of the current drama before the 2024 presiden­tial election. But Demo­crats would have to offer some ground on Republi­can demands for sweeping spending limits on social safety and other domes­tic programs -- most con­troversially a demand that those applying for benefits like food assistance work for them.