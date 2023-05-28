Robber gunned down by citizens; Man kills brother’s wife

KARACHI-The citizen of Karachi caught the fleeing robbers and tortured one of them to death on the spot, police confirmed on Saturday.

According to the reports, the dacoits were fleeing the scene after looting citizens when local people tried to get hold of them. The dacoits resisted but the citizens kept attempt to catch them and during this clash a dacoit was killed and two citizens were injured. The citizens captured them and started torturing, which resulted in the death of one of the dacoit. Police also arrived at the scene upon being informed about the happening and arrested the other dacoit in injured condition. Police said that an impartial investigation will be done regarding this incident and law will take its own discourse.

Meanwhile, a man allegedly killed his brother’s wife over marital issue as the woman was asking for divorce in Larkana district, Police confirmed on Saturday. According to the media reports, the deceased victim was identified as Tehmina Sangro, a resident of Dokri area. Tehmina reportedly came to court in order to get divorce from her husband.

The younger brother of her husband killed her inside the court premises and fled the scene. The police arrived at the scene later and started collecting evidence.

Police claims that special teams have been formulated in order to ensure the expeditious arrest of the suspect.