Sunday, May 28, 2023
RPO opens Police Public High School

Agencies
May 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA    -    Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sar­godha Sharukh Kamal Sidiqui inau­gurated Educators Police Public High School after completing its renova­tion process, here on Saturday. He said that children were real asset to the nation and their education was crucial for achieving something worthwhile for a better future.

He said that after the opening of the school, children of policemen would be able to get education on modern lines, as all modern facilities would be provided to them. He said that newly opened school was well equipped with modern technology and education system.

