Sunday, May 28, 2023
Separate force to be introduced in Sindh transport dept, says Sharjeel

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh Government to improve the performance of provincial transport department has decided to introduce a separate force on the pattern of motorway police.

This was decided during a meeting of Sindh Mass-transit Authority held in Karachi on Saturday with Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Memon in chair. The meeting decided that inspectors of the transport department be deputed across the province to inspect passenger vehicles and ensure protection of passengers.

It was informed that introducing separate force and deputing inspectors across the province will help in diminishing the transport related issues.

