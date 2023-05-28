Serbian President Vucic steps down as head of ruling party

BELGRADE-Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stepped down as the leader of his party on Saturday after more than a decade at the helm, but he is widely expected to remain the most powerful political figure in the Balkan country.

Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won parliamentary elections by a landslide last year, but has been regularly accused of corruption, as well as recently coming under increased pressure from mass protests over two shootings.

Despite no longer being party chief, Vucic will remain Serbia’s president and the country’s most influential politician -- just as he did when he stepped down from being prime minister and became president in 2017.

The 53-year-old, who has served as SNS chief since 2012, said he will not leave the party he helped found. “Whatever you do, I will always be with you and by your side,” Vucic told party members during a televised convention.