Silver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer being observed today

Armed Forces pay rich tribute to brilliant minds.

LAHORE - The silver jubilee of Youm-e-Tak­beer is being fervently observed (today) Sunday in remembrance of nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998 that made the de­fense of the country invincible.

The day made Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defense stockpile to exercise maximum deterrence for peaceful purposes. The historic statement of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that they would starve but transform the country into a nucle­ar power, led to achievement of this milestone.

Resisting the mounting external pressures to restrain and not to re­spond in kind, the then Prime Min­ister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif went for the bold decision to test the Pakistani nukes and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.

Pakistan is committed to the pro­motion of environment of peace and stability in South Asia, while preserving its capability to ward off aggression or adventurism in any form.

Meanwhile, “Today, the complete Pakistani nation celebrates the Sil­ver Jubilee of Youm-e-Takbeer and commemorates the remarkable achievement of establishing Credi­ble Minimum Deterrence.” The ISP said this achievement has reshaped the power dynamics in our region. Armed Forces pay rich tribute to the brilliant minds who conceived and achieved this accomplishment un­der daunting challenges. We salute the scientists and engineers who turned the impossible into a reality. Long Live Pakistan. “

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mu­hammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said the country’s defence, sover­eignty, national dignity and freedom were above everything to the nation and no one had the courage to take away its freedom. In a message on the occasion of Youm-Takbir to mark the day of nuclear tests carried out by Pakistan in 1998, the prime min­ister said the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and nation­al interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice.

He said the historic day was a clear declaration of ‘no compro­mise over country’s sovereignty, and defence’.

“Twenty-five years ago today, the people of Pakistan announced the invincibility of their defence by det­onating five nuclear explosions in response to India’s nuclear explo­sions,” he added. The prime minis­ter stressed that they would have to move ahead with the same spir­it as manifested in Youm-e-Takbir to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

He underlined that it was a day to get united for the solidarity of the country as it was the main strength of the nation and expressed his de­termination that with such unity, hard work and staunch faith, they would turn Pakistan into ‘an eco­nomic power’. The prime minis­ter paid tributes to the patriotism of then-prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who raised the head of Pakistan among the comity of na­tions with pride, adding the former prime minister had rejected all the pressures and temptations of bil­lions of dollars and made Pakistan, the seventh nuclear world power and the first Islamic country pos­sessing nuclear deterrence.

He also lauded Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and also paid rich tributes to Benazir Bhutto Sha­heed who, as an opposition leader backed prime minister Nawaz Shar­if’s decision of nuclear tests in 1998.

“I want to tell the youth that there were deep political differences be­tween the government and Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto but setting aside all the differences for the sake of the country, she supported the govern­ment,” he added. The prime minister said the armed forces of the country had rendered valuable services for the country’s nuclear programme which had been a golden chapter in its history. He also appreciated Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, (Mohsin e Pa­kistan), all scientists, engineers and other individuals who contributed to Pakistan’s atomic programme.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and other brotherly and friendly coun­tries that had helped Pakistan during the economic sanctions. The prime minister said the mountains of Cha­gai still echoed with the same re­solve, and Balochistan province still bore distinction with regard to the defence of the country.

PM Shehbaz said on May 28 1998, the whole world was on the other side putting pressure, threats and giving temptations, but the leader­ship of the country, with the sup­port of the nation and the opposi­tion, made the impossible, possible.

“We also faced economic difficul­ties. The unity of the nation is the real nuclear power of Pakistan,” he added.