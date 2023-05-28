Sunday, May 28, 2023
Sindh CM vows to provide equal opportunities to people with disabilities

Sindh CM vows to provide equal opportunities to people with disabilities
APP
May 28, 2023
KARACHI    -    Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his govern­ment was committed to providing equal opportunities to the people, including those with disabilities. 

“I announce here that my gov­ernment will provide job oppor­tunities to the persons with disa­bilities, particularly the amputees who have gone under treatment and rehabilitation process here at SIP&R,” he said while speak­ing at the Awareness Day pro­gramme for the people with dis­abilities organized by the Sindh Institute of Physical and Rehabili­tation (SIPMR) on their premises here Saturday. 

The Chief Minister was accom­panied by his Advisor Murtaza Wahab. The programme was at­tended by CM’s Special Assistant for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Sadiq Memon, Sec­retary Health Zulfiqar Shah, Sec­retary Department of Empower­ment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Taha Farooqi and others. 

The Chief Minister said that the SIPMR successfully illuminated the path towards the inclusivity and empowerment with its high­ly anticipated Awareness Day for people with disabilities. He said that the day also reflected a com­mitment to improving the lives of people with disabilities with the help. 

Murad Ali Shah said that the momentous occasion offered at­tendees a plethora of enriching experiences. He said that the cor­nerstone of the event was the pro­vision of on-the-spot assessments, which were available across vari­ous departments, including Psy­chiatry Consultation, Occupation­al Therapy, Physiotherapy, Speech Therapy, Psychological Services, and the Prosthetic and Orthotics Department. 

Recognising the importance of joyful engagement, Murad Ali Shah said that the SIPMR thought­fully arranged a multitude of ac­tivities, creating an inclusive envi­ronment for all. 

The Chief Minister said that the stage hosted the captivating `Shar­ing Success Stories’ event, where patients and their family mem­bers graciously shared person­al accounts of how the SIPMR’s transformative services had forev­er changed their lives or the lives of their loved ones. “These inspir­ing narratives aim to instil hope, break down barriers and inspire others to embrace the power of re­habilitation,” he said. 

Shah said that in an unprece­dented moment of advancement, the SIPMR proudly unveiled “The Bionic Arm” during this prestig­ious occasion. He said that the cut­ting-edge prosthesis symbolised a significant breakthrough in as­sistive technology. “With the pro­vision of this state-of-the-art arm to deserving amputees, the SIPMR reaffirmed its commitment to fa­cilitating independence, restoring dignity and transforming lives,” he concluded.

