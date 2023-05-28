Talha personally monitors Hajj operation to ensure flawless execution

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood on Saturday said he was personally overseeing the entire Hajj operation, ensuring its smooth execution through various channels. Speaking at the final training session of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj (Pilgrims’ Assis­tants) held at the Haji Camp Islamabad, the minister informed attendees that he had taken proactive steps to address any concerns or complaints from the pilgrims. To facilitate efficient commu­nication, Senator Talha had distributed a WhatsApp number to all intending pilgrims, encouraging them to register any complaints they may have at any point during their spiritual journey.

Additionally, he revealed that he had personally funded the establishment of an online portal to receive and man­age these complaints effectively. The minister made it clear that he would not tolerate any negligence or lethar­gic attitudes from the pilgrims’ assis­tants. He emphasized the importance of their assigned duties and warned that anyone found displaying reluc­tance or failing in their responsibili­ties would face deportation. Senator Talha’s dedication to resolving issues faced by intending pilgrims extended to personally addressing their con­cerns. He had been actively respond­ing to their problems, even going as far as calling them to ensure their sat­isfaction. In his address, the minister urged the Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to carry out their duties responsibly, adhering to their job description and ensuring the contentment of the pilgrims.

By emphasizing the significance of their role, Senator Talha sought to create a harmonious and fulfilling Hajj experience for all involved. Urges implementation of Islamic economic models for harmonious development Minister for Religious Affairs and In­terfaith Harmony Senator Muham­mad Talha Mahmood on Saturday emphasized the need to explore al­ternative economic models that align with Islamic principles. Addressing a seminar on Interest-Free Economy, organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he further emphasized the importance of adopt­ing Islamic economic principles.

Senator Talha shed light on the Is­lamic perspective on trade and usury, drawing from the Holy Quran say­ing that Allah Almighty had declared trade as halal (permissible), while usury (riba) was declared as haram (prohibited). He further reminded the audience of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, who expressed his determi­nation to replace the usury system of the West with an Islamic economic system during the opening ceremony of the State Bank of Pakistan on July 1, 1948. “Usury is a declaration of war against Allah and His Messen­ger,” stated Senator Talha. He urged the attendees to reflect on the conse­quences of engaging in usury, ques­tioning whether economic prosperity could truly be attained while defying the commandments of Allah Almighty. The Senator also highlighted the legal stance on usury, referencing rulings from the Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Both courts had previously declared usury as contrary to the clear command­ments of Allah Almighty, he added.

He said the highest court of Paki­stan had explicitly ordered the cleansing of the national financial system from usury, deeming it illegal and prohibited even according to the Constitution of Pakistan. The seminar served as a platform for participants to engage in thoughtful discussions on interest-free economic systems and explore avenues to promote and implement these principles in the na­tional financial framework. The event concluded with a renewed commit­ment from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to advocate for an interest-free economy in Paki­stan, in alignment with Islamic prin­ciples. The seminar provided valuable insights and highlighted the impor­tance of embracing an economic sys­tem that adheres to Islamic teachings, ensuring ethical practices and sus­tainable growth for the nation.