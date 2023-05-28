Train travelling time between Lahore, Rawalpindi reduced

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways (PR) has reduced the running time of the trains by 30 minutes between Lahore and Rawalpindi by replacement of 47,000 weak slippers of the track in just four months period. Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique appreciated the administration on reducing the time between the two stations in a short span of time while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday. The minister reviewed the composition and facilities of Bahauddin Zekriya Express train and ordered to upgrade the coaches of the Pak Business Express train till June 01. He directed the adminis­tration to present recommendations for the improvement of the performance of washing-lines and sought the feasibility report on out-sourcing of the washing-lines.