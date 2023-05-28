Unprecedented weather turns May into December in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - Unprecedent­ed weather conditions in Abbottabad continuous as heavy rains, thunder and hailstorm turned May into De­cember and people have started us­ing warm clothes.

According to the details, for the last week on daily bases Abbottabad city and surrounding areas particularly Galyat and Thandyani received heavy rain and hail storm which has brought a drastic change in the weather condi­tion of the region. May is considered to be the second month of summer where usually temperatures fall be­tween 20 and 30 degree centigrade.

This year, the weather phenomena has been changed and a significant transformation can be seen which is unprecedented in the region, al­though weather condition is very pleasant for the residents of the area and tourists as well it has an inverse effect on standing crops and fruit or­chards while the growth of the vege­tables is also very slow due to the low temperatures.

For the past 20 years, Pakistan has consistently ranked among the top 10 most vulnerable countries on the Climate Risk Index (CRI), with 10,000 fatalities due to climate-related dis­asters and financial losses amounting to about $4 billion from 173 extreme weather events.

Last year, flash floods and land­slides triggered by the heavy down­pour all across Hazara division not only killed dozens of people but also damaged millions of rupees in prop­erties, destroyed roads and discon­nected remote areas from cities.

Unfortunately, besides climatic is­sues and risks Abbottabad city is also facing unplanned construction with an overcrowded population where civic services are unavailable. Peo­ple have encroached and grabbed 90 percent of the natural water channels which were saving the city from ur­ban and flash floods, this issue has become a huge threat to the city.