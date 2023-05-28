Wheat scandal in GB  

The federal government provides a subsidy of 10 billion for 1.5 million bags of wheat, each weighing 40 kg. However, it has been alleged that 400,000 kg of wheat did not reach the general public but instead was provided to the elites and went missing during transit. This issue has been raised by opposition members as a matter of great importance, but the Chief Minister (CM) failed to provide a satisfactory reply. The scandal requires a thorough inquiry into the case to determine responsibility and ensure necessary actions are taken.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Skardu.