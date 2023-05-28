Why judicial commission not heard by top court before taking decision, asks Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday resumed the proceedings of the audio leaks commission and raised questions over the Supreme Court order stopping the judicial panel from working.
At the outset of the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the commission and read out the apex court’s order before the bench.
Upon hearing the order, Justice Isa said: “According to the rules of the Supreme Court, a decision is taken after listening to the parties.” He further said that a copy of the order should be provided to the commission.He also inquired if the apex court had issued any order regarding the inquiry commission and remarked: “I also know a little about the Constitution.” “The commission was a party in the matter, why was it not heard?” he asked.
The top court judge then asked the AGP what he was doing in the courtroom on Friday. “Were you given notice [to appear before the court] or were you just sitting there?” he asked. The AGP replied that it was communicated to him verbally that he should appear before the court. “After the hearing, the notice was issued to me,” he said. Justice Isa then remarked that the commission was not notified before the hearing.
“So how was it stopped from working?”
Turning to the AGP, he asked: “Why didn’t you tell the court yesterday that we had already addressed the points of their objections? “I am surprised you did not reject these points.” Furthermore, commenting on one of the key issues raised in the petitions filed in the SC yesterday, observed that privacy always belongs to the home. “One cannot peep into someone’s house; however, there are CCTV cameras on the streets, are they also against privacy?” he asked. He said that the commission was doing nothing that would be considered a breach of anyone’s privacy.
He remarked that Zuberi, who has also been issued notices in the audio leaks investigation, and PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen did not even bother to show up before the commission.
Justice Isa then instructed the AGP to read the judge’s oath. “It is written in the oath that I will perform my duties according to the constitution and law,” he said. “This inquiry commission has been formed under a law — the Commission of Inquiry Act,” he further remarked, adding that people have to do certain things in life which they do not like. Further adding that the judges got nothing to conduct such “painful investigations”, he said: “If this commission was not allowed under oath, I would have excused myself.”
Following a thorough examination of the supreme court’s order, he said, “the petitioners are telling us that there is an injunction, you cannot hear this [inquiry]. [So] we are not [any] taking further action.”
He then announced that the proceedings of the judicial commission were stopped. “We will issue today’s action order,” he said.