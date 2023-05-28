Why judicial commission not heard by top court before taking decision, asks Justice Isa

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa Saturday resumed the proceedings of the audio leaks commission and raised questions over the Supreme Court order stopping the judicial panel from working.

At the outset of the hearing, Attor­ney General for Pakistan (AGP) Man­soor Usman Awan appeared before the commission and read out the apex court’s order before the bench.

Upon hearing the order, Justice Isa said: “According to the rules of the Supreme Court, a decision is tak­en after listening to the parties.” He further said that a copy of the or­der should be provided to the com­mission.He also inquired if the apex court had issued any order regard­ing the inquiry commission and re­marked: “I also know a little about the Constitution.” “The commission was a party in the matter, why was it not heard?” he asked.

The top court judge then asked the AGP what he was doing in the court­room on Friday. “Were you given notice [to appear before the court] or were you just sitting there?” he asked. The AGP replied that it was communicated to him verbally that he should appear before the court. “After the hearing, the notice was is­sued to me,” he said. Justice Isa then remarked that the commission was not notified before the hearing.

“So how was it stopped from working?”

Turning to the AGP, he asked: “Why didn’t you tell the court yesterday that we had already addressed the points of their objections? “I am surprised you did not reject these points.” Furthermore, commenting on one of the key issues raised in the petitions filed in the SC yesterday, ob­served that privacy always belongs to the home. “One cannot peep into someone’s house; however, there are CCTV cameras on the streets, are they also against privacy?” he asked. He said that the commission was do­ing nothing that would be consid­ered a breach of anyone’s privacy.

He remarked that Zuberi, who has also been issued notices in the audio leaks investigation, and PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen did not even bother to show up before the commission.

Justice Isa then instructed the AGP to read the judge’s oath. “It is writ­ten in the oath that I will perform my duties according to the constitu­tion and law,” he said. “This inquiry commission has been formed under a law — the Commission of Inqui­ry Act,” he further remarked, adding that people have to do certain things in life which they do not like. Fur­ther adding that the judges got noth­ing to conduct such “painful investi­gations”, he said: “If this commission was not allowed under oath, I would have excused myself.”

Following a thorough examina­tion of the supreme court’s order, he said, “the petitioners are telling us that there is an injunction, you can­not hear this [inquiry]. [So] we are not [any] taking further action.”

He then announced that the pro­ceedings of the judicial commission were stopped. “We will issue today’s action order,” he said.