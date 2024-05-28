Tuesday, May 28, 2024
16 uplift schemes for Attock under CSR programme

Our Staff Reporter
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Under the Corporate Sector Reforms (CSR) Program, Attock is set to complete 16 development schemes related to health, education, and water supply, amounting to Rs 76.583 million. The decision came during a meeting chaired by MNA Malik Suhail Khan. Among the attendees were DC Attock Rao Atif Raza, AD(F&P) Noshin Israr, CEO Education Sajida Mukhtar, and assistant commissioners.

During the meeting, the officials emphasized the timely commencement and completion of these development schemes. It was underscored that adherence to schedules is crucial to ensuring the effective implementation of these projects, which are vital for the welfare and progress of the region.

Three held in murder, fraud cases

Police in Attock have apprehended three individuals in connection with a murder case. The arrested include Sher Ali, his mother, and sister, who are implicated in the murder of Haris Baig from Attock. Additionally, a pistol was seized from their possession during the arrest.

US will help Pakistan achieve economic stability: Blome

Meanwhile, Rab Nawaz, also from Attock, was arrested for the abduction of a thirteen-year-old girl and attempting to marry her through a forged Nikah Nama. The police have also detained Atique, the Nikah Registrar, for aiding in the preparation of the fake marriage document. In a separate incident, Rustam was arrested for allegedly issuing five counterfeit cheques to a friend.

Our Staff Reporter

