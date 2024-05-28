1st Summer Games 2024 rolls into action today

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has announced that the 1st Summer Games 2024 will roll into action from today (Tuesday). The Sports Minister announced this during a crowded press conference held here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal and other officials were also present on this occasion. Addressing the press conference, Faisal Khokhar said that around 500 players will participate in the Inter-Divisional competitions of three games - volleyball, hockey and kabaddi during the Summer Games. “The volleyball matches will be played from May 28 to 30, hockey from June 4 to 6 while the kabaddi competitions will be held from June 12 to 14 at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex.” He further said that about Rs 2.5 million will be distributed among the top position holders of all the above-mentioned three games. “Each player and official of the winning team will be given Rs 30,000 while Rs 15,000 will be awarded to each player and officials of the runner-up team. “Our professional teams will be present in the competitions of Summer Games to keep an eye on the performance of players. The best players of the event will be provided multiple facilities under the Sports Endowment Fund,” he added. “We are likely to hold the South Asian Games after 20 years in February next year. Total 19 out of 27 sports disciplines in the South Asian Games will be held in Lahore while 14 games will be conducted by Sports Department Punjab,” he concluded.