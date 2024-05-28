26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer being observed today

The nation is observing 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal and fervour in remembrance of successful nuclear tests conducted on this day in 1998 that made the defense of the country invincible.

Pakistan became the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state on this day having the nuclear arsenal in its defense stockpile to exercise deterrence for peaceful purposes.

Prime Minister has announced public holiday today for making Pakistan's defense impregnable.