28th May, the day that made defence of Pakistan invincible: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD - Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on Monday that 28th May, 1998 marked the day when Pakistan became the world’s 7th nuclear power. The nuclear tests were a clear message to the world that the country’s defence was impregnable. The tests ensured the balance of power in the region. The great achievement was made possible by dedication of seasoned Pakistani scientists, skilled engineers, courageous armed forces, and the resolute political leadership. He made these remarks on the eve of Youm-e-Takbeer, which is celebrated with reverence and enthusiasm on 28th May each year.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed gratitude to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his steadfast and courageous leadership in overseeing the atomic tests. He noted that Pakistan became a nuclear power under Sharif’s prudent and fearless guidance, despite immense international pressure. The successful nuclear tests highlighted the capabilities of Pakistan to face challenges with grit. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to progress towards becoming an invincible and developed nation under the present leadership. He also emphasized on national unity and integrity for the country’s development and prosperity.

He reaffirmed that the government parliament, and the people of the country would continue to take every step possible to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and independence.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in his message on the occasion lauded the Pakistani scientists, engineers, and the political leaders who strengthened the nation’s defence. He also paid rich tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for laying foundation of the atomic program and support offered by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to the then PM Nawaz Sharif in conducting the tests. He underscored that the people of Pakistan are fully capable of overcoming all challenges and excel in all fields.