93 railway officials penalised for corruption

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways has held responsible and penalized 93 officials on corruption charges over the past five years as part of efforts to control malpractices.

“Several steps are being taken to control corruption in Pakistan Railways, including introducing ticket vending machines and online reservation to avoid black marketing,” an official in the Ministry told APP. Task teams have been established to monitor irregularities and staff attendance.

The official mentioned that daily ticketless campaigns are conducted through Special Ticket Examiners (STEs) to charge passengers without tickets. Pension payments are now through online banking to facilitate pensioners and eliminate ghost pensioners. All auctions are held transparently by a designated committee, with payments verified by Divisional Accounts Officers (DAOs).

Monthly E-Kacheri and Khuli Kacheri sessions are held to address grievances of staff, pensioners, and the public. Vigilance offices have been set up to control corruption and address complaints from the public and railway staff.

The Railway Automated Book and Travel Assistance (RABTA) online booking system has simplified the booking process and helped monitor cash inflows. To minimize corruption, the Human Resources Management & Information System (HRMIS) and Systems Applications & Products (SAP) in Data Processing have been launched to ensure a paperless system. Only authorized personnel have access to the SAP and HRMIS databases.

Regular performance review meetings ensure the timely disposal of disciplinary cases, and focal persons from all departments promptly resolve complaints reported through the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).