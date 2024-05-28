Agri Dept officials urged to complete projects in time

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj (Retd) Sajjad Barkwal on Monday urged the officers of Agriculture Department to handle government affairs and responsibilities with honesty and efficiently in the best interest of the people to complete the government projects in a timely manner with transparency and should start schemes on equal bases in all the districts. He expressed these view at a function organised on the retirement of Director General on Farm Water Management Naseeb Khattak. The officers of department participated in the function in large numbers.

The minister said that public money belongs to the public, and every possible measure will be taken to spend on public projects. While talking about the importance of water, he said that 60% of water is being wasted while 40% of water is used to irrigate the lands.

A thousand water courses have been built to ensure more water saving, while more water courses will also be built very soon. Our province land is more fertile than other provinces. Training centres have been established in Swat, Peshawar and Dera Ismail Khan, while steps will be taken to expand these centres to other districts. He directed that the funds allocated in the budget for these projects should be used in time.