AIOU appoints tutors for spring semester

APP
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD    -  Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has appointed tutors across the country for the Spring Semester 2024 to provide excellent guidance to the thousands of students enrolled in the Matric and FA programs.

   According to a press release, the tutors are expected to perform their duties with dedication, integrity, and a commitment to national service to keep the students motivated to learn.

These remarks were made by the Director of the Islamabad Regional Campus, Ahsan Shakoor, during a briefing session for tutors held the other day. He emphasized that tutors were university ambassadors who should encourage students unable to attend regular schools to enroll in the open university.

Helping these students get on track will lead to societal improvement and ultimately contribute to the country’s development.

The Regional Director informed the tutors about the official WhatsApp group created by the university at the number 0304-0378832. This group will keep both students and tutors updated on the university’s educational activities. Tutors can also use this WhatsApp number to quickly resolve their issues. Ahsan Shakoor mentioned that the university’s education system has become fully digitalized. Under the new system, the appointment of tutors is based purely on merit and is conducted through an automated system, with the regional offices playing a minimal role.

He asserted that digitalization had made things much easier for students, and he claimed that if students strictly follow the issued guidelines, they would face no difficulties from admission to obtaining their degrees. Assistant Regional Director, Tauseef Ahmed, introduced the tutors to the awareness portal. In his briefing, he explained in detail how to use the portal, check assignments, punch results, and submit bills. At the end of the session, appointment letters and tutor bags were distributed to the 150 tutors of the Islamabad region.

