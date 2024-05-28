Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ANF seizes 45kg drugs

Agencies
May 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 45 kilograms of drugs and apprehended 10 drug pushers in nine operations conducted across the country. The ANF spokesman stated on Monday that these operations took place in Peshawar, Multan, Kasur, Quetta, Mianwali, and Attock. During the operations, the ANF confiscated 13.77 kilograms of Ice, 10.4 kilograms of hashish, and 8.4 kilograms of opium, in addition to apprehending 10 drug peddlers. Separate cases against the detainees were registered under the Drug Act, and further investigations are underway.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1716787759.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024