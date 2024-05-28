ANF seizes 45kg drugs

RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 45 kilograms of drugs and apprehended 10 drug pushers in nine operations conducted across the country. The ANF spokesman stated on Monday that these operations took place in Peshawar, Multan, Kasur, Quetta, Mianwali, and Attock. During the operations, the ANF confiscated 13.77 kilograms of Ice, 10.4 kilograms of hashish, and 8.4 kilograms of opium, in addition to apprehending 10 drug peddlers. Separate cases against the detainees were registered under the Drug Act, and further investigations are underway.