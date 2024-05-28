Armed bandits take cash, mobiles from shop

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Three armed bandits looted the cash and mobile phones and other valuables from a shop located in Commissionery Bazaar in the limits of City Police Station.

According to police, shop owner Adil Abbas son of Shah Nawaz reported to City Police that three face-masked armed robbers came to his shop on motorcycles. Two of them entered the shop while their third partner remained outside.

The robbers looted 13 used mobiles including one personal phone, Rs97,000 cash, wallet containing ATM cards, CNIC and driving license on gunpoint. He said the estimated worth of the looted items was around Rs300,000. The police registered a case and started investigation.