Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Armed forces felicitate nation on 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer

Armed forces felicitate nation on 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer
Web Desk
12:10 PM | May 28, 2024
National

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan extended warm felicitations to the nation on the 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer. 

This momentous occasion commemorates the historic achievement of Pakistan's nuclear tests in 1998, which successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. 

The ISPR said the Armed Forces and the nation paid tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds. The scientists, engineers, and officials who devoted their lives to realising this dream rightly deserved the gratitude and admiration of the nation and its Armed Forces, it added. 

“On this important day in Pakistan's history, the Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland, protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the nation's security at all times and at any cost, InshaAllah,” ISPR said.

IMF predicts increase in Pakistan’s trade deficit


 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1716871186.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024