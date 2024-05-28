Armed forces felicitate nation on 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and services chiefs on behalf of the armed forces of Pakistan extended warm felicitations to the nation on the 26th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

This momentous occasion commemorates the historic achievement of Pakistan's nuclear tests in 1998, which successfully established credible minimum deterrence and restored the balance of power in the region, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR said the Armed Forces and the nation paid tribute to the unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifices of all those who contributed to this remarkable feat, achieved against overwhelming odds. The scientists, engineers, and officials who devoted their lives to realising this dream rightly deserved the gratitude and admiration of the nation and its Armed Forces, it added.

“On this important day in Pakistan's history, the Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirm their unwavering resolve to defend the motherland, protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the nation's security at all times and at any cost, InshaAllah,” ISPR said.



