AWT, PHEC join hands to make Punjab Aenimia free

LAHORE - Under the auspices of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) three memorandum of understanding (MOUs) were signed between Allah Walay Trust (AWT) and three universities of Lahore to eliminate anemia from female students. In this regard, a pilot project has been initiated in two public and one private sector university and eventually it will be expanded to all universities of Punjab. The purpose of this is to make ‘ Aenimia Free Punjab’. The signing ceremony took place at Arfa Karim Tower head quarter of PHEC while its Chairman Dr Shahid Munir presided over it. From AWT its Chairman Shahid Lone and University of Central Punjab (UCP) Prorector, Dr Hadia Awan, VC University of Home economics (UHE) Dr Faleeha Zahra Kazmi and VC Lahore College Women University (LCWU) Dr Shagufta Naz signed the MOUs from their respective institutions. Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt Director Scholarships program and Focal Person of ‘Aenimia Free Punjab’ campaign of AWT was also present on the occasion. In this campaign, AWT will not only bear expenses but also provide awareness literature, arrange seminars on diet habits and testing facilities. Moreover, AWT will also ensure required medication to aenamic patients. Dr Munir Chairman PHEC appreciated AWT that after executing successful scholarships program for students, doing professional degrees, this would be another great effort. Dr Shazia Lone Finance Secretary and Hassan Rana country director of AWT were also present on the occasion.