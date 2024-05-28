Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Bilawal recalls Bhutto's commitment to founding Pakistan's nuclear programme

Web Desk
8:54 PM | May 28, 2024
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari observed the legacy of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the 26th anniversary of Pakistan becoming a nuclear power.

He highlighted Shaheed Bhutto's commitment to founding Pakistan's nuclear programme despite international pressure.

Bilawal also paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her role in advancing her father's vision. He also recalled her contributions to providing advanced missile technology. He lauded the scientists and individuals who made Pakistan a nuclear power, recognizing them as national heroes.


Bilawal highlighted the PPP's devotion to opposing the global arms race and nuclear expansion, advocating for peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and democracy.

The PPP Chief reiterated the party's commitment to a safe, peaceful, and democratic Pakistan as the nation celebrates the 26th Takbeer Day, marking the successful nuclear tests in 1998. 

