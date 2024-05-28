Car-riders snatch away goats at gunpoint in broad daylight

LAHORE - Unidentified car-riders on Monday snatched away two goats, cash and mobiles phones at gunpoint from the limits of Samanabad police station. The police have registered a case against unidentified robbers and are investigating with no arrest made yet. According to police robbers equipped with automatic weapons intercepted Shahbaz Ali near Rasool Park Ground. The bandits held up the man at gunpoint and snatched away two goats, cash and mobile phones worth Rs300,000 in broad daylight. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. Further investigation was underway.

CM takes notice of student’s rape in Wazirabad

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident of alleged rape of a student by two persons in Wazirabad. The CM also sought a report from the inspector general Police and said the accused should be punished as per law. Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Monday directed the authorities concerned of Livestock Department to take all possible steps to control spread of diseases. Chairing a meeting, the Commissioner issued instructions for necessary measures to prevent the spread of diseases in view of the movement of animals on Eid-ul-Azha. All possible steps should be taken to control Congo virus and other diseases, he added. Section-144 should be imposed to control illegal sale points. Banners of free veterinary facilities should also be displayed at selected sale points. Mobile veterinary dispensaries of the Livestock Department should be deployed to ensure the supply of free medicines, he instructed the authorities.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that loudspeakers should be used to spread animal welfare awareness messages.

Livestock department should ensure supply of anti-tick spray, antibiotic and other necessary drugs.

Solid steps should be taken to ensure establishment of inter-provincial check posts 10 days before Eid ul Adha, he said adding, at least 10 days before Eid-ul-Azha, inter-district check posts should also be set up to complete the task of spraying animals to prevent them from Congo Virus and segregate sick animals.

He emphasized to give special attention to slaughterhouses and butcher shops. All possible steps should be taken to facilitate the citizens and control spread of diseases on Eid ul Azha.

The Commissioner instructed the authorities to ensure attendance of livestock staff and availability of required medicines.

He further directed that no cattle market should be set up near densely populated areas to ensure safety of human health.