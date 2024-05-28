CM Bugti pledges to foil every conspiracy against Pakistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said he will thwart all kinds of conspiracies against Pakistan.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 13th National Workshop Balochistan in Quetta, Bugti said the monster of terrorism would be eradicated in every case.

“People are being instigated on the basis of religion and linguistic grounds but Pakistani forces and the nation are united,” he added.

“The social media has destroyed entire fabric of our society due to the lack of awareness, creating a huge gap between the state and the youth through false narratives," the Balochistan CM said.

He vowed to engage the youth at all levels, initiating a continue process of dialogues.

Bugti said the workshop had enabled him to present the true picture of Balochistan before the youth.