LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday launched Punjab’s first official online portal for sacrificial animals. According to a post shared by PML-N’s official handle on social media website X, it was the first portal of its kind that will provide free services to the people to purchase animals online without undergoing the market hassle. The post on X described it as the most convenient, reliable and hassle-free online service to purchase sacrificial animals.