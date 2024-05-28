Tuesday, May 28, 2024
CM Murad grieves over martyrdom of five Pak Army soldiers in KPK

Our Staff Reporter
May 28, 2024
KARACHI   -   Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five soldiers of the Pakistan Army in an operation against terrorists in Khyber district of KPK. The chief minister Sindh paid tribute to the determination of the martyrs, a CM’s spokesperson said. He said that the martyrs were crown of our heads and their sacrifices will never go in vain. CM Murad said that the forces destroyed the hideouts of the terrorists with great courage. He prayed for martyrs high ranks and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

