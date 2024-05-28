Dacoits kill truck driver on resistance in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A truck driver was shot dead over resistance during dacoity in the limits of Balochni police, here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, the truck driver namely--Abdul Malik was returning after off-loading the coil at a brick kiln in the area when armed bandits stopped him near Chak No 98-RB and shot him dead when he resisted.

Police have taken the body into custody and started investigation. Separately robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from a house, in the limits of Peoples Colony police station on Monday.

According to police, four robbers stormed into the house of a Suter Mandi trader Danish Junaid in officers colony and made the family hostage at gun point. The bandits looted Rs 3.2 million in cash, 215 tola gold ornaments, watches and other valuables and decamped with booty. The outlaws also took away the CCTV system.

On information, the area police reached the spot and collected forensic evidence from the site.

A case has been registered against the suspects. Further investigation was underway.