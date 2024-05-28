Dermatologists warn of summer skin ailments

ISLAMABAD - Dermatologists have warned that citizens need to take adequate steps to avoid skin ailments during this weather. Harsh ultraviolet rays and increasing humidity can lead to excessive sweating, resulting in skin burns and infections. Speaking to PTV news, renowned skin specialist Dr. Mubashir Mushtaq Daha said that skin allergies and heat rashes are common during the scorching months when the mercury rises. He noted that sunburn can increase the chance of skin cancer. Dr. Daha emphasized that citizens should protect their skin from harmful rays year-round, especially during extra-sunny summer days.

Dr. Daha explained that sun and heat can dry out the skin due to excessive sun exposure, hot showers, and insufficient water intake. He added that cases of fungal infections are peaking this summer, particularly among those moving from one city to another. Aloe vera and rose water can soothe the skin and provide relief from itching, he advised. He recommended wearing lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to prevent moisture build-up and reduce the risk of infections caused by tight clothing.

Dr. Khurram Mushir, another skin specialist, warned that insects become more active during summer, and their stings or bites can cause allergic reactions. Bee stings, ant bites, and mosquito bites are common triggers, leading to reactions that can range from mild redness to severe swelling. Seasonal allergies can also affect the skin, especially during high pollen seasons, causing contact dermatitis and itchy rashes after exposure to plants or grasses.

Experts advise that while home remedies can provide relief for mild reactions, severe symptoms should be treated with medical attention.