Education cheaper in France for foreign students: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - French Ambassador in Pakistan Nicolas Galey said yesterday that the education in France for foreign students was cheaper than many countries.

Ambassador Nicolas Galey welcomed members of the business and education communities, distinguished guests, and former students to celebrate the second edition of Alumni Days in Pakistan. This event is part of a global initiative to connect and celebrate international graduates from French higher education establishments.

The envoy said the latest Ernst and Young study, which annually lists the number of foreign investment projects in Europe shows that for the fifth consecutive year, France has retained its top place in the European attractiveness rankings, followed by the UK and Germany.

“This attractiveness results from a wide range of assets that investors find in France, including legislation, infrastructure, and support for businesses. Among these assets, you find the quality of training and qualification of the workforce. It is this qualification that foreign students come to obtain in France, knowing that studies in French establishments are generally much cheaper than in other countries thanks to government subsidies to universities. Spending a few months or a few years in France is, I believe, a nice and exciting experience,” he elaborated.

Ambassador Galey highlighted the importance of maintaining and revitalizing connections within the Alumni community. He noted the success of similar events held earlier this week at the Alliance Française in Karachi and announced an upcoming event in Lahore. “Let me thank and congratulate all those who contributed to these Alumni Days in these three cities,” he said.

This year’s theme, “Connecting Talents with Global Careers,” underscored the value of the alumni network. With support from Campus France and the Pakistan-France Business Alliance, the event focused on creating opportunities for networking and professional exchanges. Ambassador Galey emphasized that being part of this network is an asset for individuals, their employers, and Pakistan as a whole.

Ambassador Galey shared impressive statistics about the growing interest of Pakistani students in French education. In 2023, over 400 Pakistani students and researchers chose France for their studies, and this number is expected to rise significantly. “Only from January to now, Campus France has received more than 500 applications,” he revealed.

He attributed this growth to increased scholarships, enhanced support from Campus France in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, and successful initiatives like the “Choose France” operation.

The third edition of Choose France in Pakistan is scheduled for October, promising more opportunities for Pakistani students to explore French educational offerings.

Ambassador Galey also highlighted the seamless integration of professional activity and education. He pointed out that large international French companies in Pakistan, such as L’Oréal, Schneider Electric, Total Energies, and Alstom, are keen to hire highly qualified individuals who can adapt to global careers.

Concluding his speech, Ambassador Galey shared positive findings from the latest Ernst & Young study, which ranked France as the top European destination for foreign investment for the fifth consecutive year.

He attributed this to France’s favorable legislation, infrastructure, and high-quality workforce training. “As former students in France, you are best placed to ensure this development continues,” he said, encouraging alumni to share their positive experiences to inspire more Pakistani students to study in France.

The evening also included remarks from successful alumni, including Aurélien Neu, Majid Khan from Thales and Aania Khan, President of the INSEAD Alumni Association-Pakistan, who shared their experiences and insights on the benefits of a French education.

The event was a testament to the strong and growing ties between France and Pakistan, fostering a spirit of collaboration and mutual growth through education and professional exchange.