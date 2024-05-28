Efforts to be made to recover missing children, says Wahab

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that providing a sense of security to children is essential.

He said while talking to a delegation of the Roshni Helpline at his office on the occasion of International Missing Children’s Day, according to a statement issued here.

Wahab said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would raise awareness among the public about missing and exploited children so that innocent children could be protected from begging in the city. Efforts would be made to recover missing children and prevent their exploitation with the full cooperation of other institutions, he added.

The delegation included children and administrators from various schools, while Deputy Parliamentary Leader of the Peoples Party in the City Council, Dil Muhammad, was also present on the occasion. Wahab said that children are our future and their protection is our responsibility.

Whatever measures are necessary to save our future generations from exploitation will be taken. Non-governmental organisations working in this regard are deserving of praise. He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will work with Roshni Helpline to recover missing children and prevent their exploitation, and will also arrange awareness programmes and display awareness messages at public places so that people know how missing children are being used for their purposes and how they are being treated.

He said that Roshni Helpline’s emergency service 1138 would be linked with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s helpline so that we can work together in this regard. Wahab said that wherever there are no manhole covers in the city, the work of installing them is underway and will be expedited so that children do not fall into manholes and get injured or killed. Roshni Helpline head Dr Muhammad Ali said that Roshni Helpline is an institution that has been working for a long time to prevent child abduction.

The role of parents is extremely important in preventing child, especially for children under the age of 18. Children are not only abducted but newborn also stolen from hospitals, which needs to be stopped. He thanked Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for his cooperation in Roshni Helpline’s efforts. On the occasion, a cake was cut to mark International Missing Children’s Day, and the Roshni Helpline delegation was also given a tour of the historic KMC building and the Council Hall, where they were briefed on the history of KMC.