Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Eight die in Shangla accident

Eight die in Shangla accident
Staff Reporter
May 28, 2024
BISHAM    -    A tragic accident occurred in the Shangla district, where eight family members lost their lives after their jeep plunged into a ravine on Monday. The incident happened as the jeep, carrying the family of Syed Abdul Wahab, navigated a sharp turn. Seven individuals died instantly, and a woman later died from her injuries at the District Headquarters Hospital in Alpuri. Local residents retrieved the bodies from the ravine. The victims included Abdul Wahab, Ruqqaya Bibi, Saddam’s wife, Naseebullah’s wife, Gul Nagina, Zeeshan, Adnan, and Zahida Bibi.

