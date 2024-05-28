Faran Gymkhana victorious in PC Inter-Club Cricket

LAHORE - Faran Gymkhana Cricket Club defeated Valencia Cricket Club by 6 wickets in the ongoing PCB Inter-Club Cricket Championship West Zone Tournament at Township Whites Cricket Ground. Valencia Gymkhana, batting first, set a huge total of 284 for all in 39.1 overs. Tauseef Ahmed scored a sparkling 113 and Ali Raza hit 36 and Abdul Rehman 32. M Khizer took 3 wickets while Momin Khan, M Faizan and M Shahroze Baber bagged 2 wickets each. In reply, Faran Gymkhana successfully chased the target in 36.3 over for the loss of 4 wickets. Faiz Mughal smashed unbeaten 100 to emerge as man of the match. Shahroze Baber hammered 76 and M Ahmed unbeaten 44. Talha Mubarak, Umer Shah and Ali Raza got 1 wicket each. Mian Muhammad Aslam, President Faran Gymkhana, gave away cash prize to Faizan Mughal for his match-winning knock.